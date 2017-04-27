Investigation on beaten DOC detainee may take another week

It's now been one month since detainee Justin Meno was badly beaten inside the Department of Correction's maximum security unit yard area. DepCor Director Tony Lamorena says they've since assigned their special operations response team officers to ensure the safety of their officers and the population. He says it could be another week before the findings of the internal investigation are released.

“We want to make sure we are very precise with the investigation. As a former Civil Service Director, you want to make sure any allegations made against employees, that you have your reports and the investigation is very precise. If in fact adverse actions are given that you have probable cause for that,” Lamorena explained.

Both the officers on duty and the 40 plus inmates and detainees at Post 6 that day have been questioned. Guam Police Department’s criminal investigation is ongoing, as well. Meno has been at Guam Memorial Hospital in stable condition since the attack.