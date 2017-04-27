PUC analyzing complaint filed against Port Authority of Guam

Frustration is growing over an ongoing complaint at the Port. General Manager Joanne Brown told board members today they are now awaiting the decision from the PUC regarding a complaint filed against them by Cementon Micronesia.

Cementon filed the complaint last June arguing their competitor, Hansen, does not pay the same wharfage fees they do to operate on the property.

However, Brown contends the lease agreements between the two companies are very different, saying, "Relaying my frustration and disappointment that this is how they've chosen to proceed because to me it's a bit adversarial and I think unnecessary at the end of the day considering all the things we have done."

Again, the port is waiting for a decision from the PUC.

According to news files, Cementon Micronesia sealed the deal in 2009 to be the bulk cement terminal that would help with the expected high demand from the military buildup.