How will Eva Airlines' departure affect tourism?

The decision by one major airline to suspend services between Taipei and Guam will likely affect tourism arrivals. Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Tony Muna thanked Eva Airlines for its service over the past six years.

He said, "They were running flights twice a week nightly and they were doing reasonably well, however when China Air changed to five times a week daily, I think that had an effect on Eva, also due to some leadership changes that they've been going through, that also may have led to the decision for them to suspend route operation."

Muna said Taipei is a top third source market that is important to the island's diversification efforts. He added GVB representatives will be visiting Taipei next month to discuss the future air service developments between Taipei and Guam.