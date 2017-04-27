Sen Guiya Hao Guahan Youth Conference to discuss Guam's political status

Two hundred public and private school students are slated to participate in the Sen Guiya Hao Guahan Youth Conference, which began Thursday at the Guam Museum. The conference was spearheaded by the University of Guam social work program advocacy class and focuses on Chamorro identity and how that issue resonates with island youth.

Organizer Rosario Perez adding, “They ask these questions and probe these questions on what it means to be Chamorro, how they express themselves, what struggles they face, and we're getting a lot of really good feedback.”

The conference will also discuss the island's political status and aims to result in the adoption of a resolution that will be shared with the Guam Youth Congress and Guam Legislature's Committee on Innovation and Economic, Work Force and Youth Development.