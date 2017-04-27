Firefighters show their support for autism awareness

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.More >>
A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knifepoint outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car, when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her.More >>
The Archdiocese of Agana has retained new stateside legal counsel amid the nearly 100 clergy sex abuse lawsuits against the Church.More >>
The Guam Community College and the University of Hawaii at Manoa are working together to get more Pacific Islanders interested in science, technology and math or STEM fields.More >>
Over at the University of Guam, a workshop is scheduled for Saturday on how to save your coconut trees from the Rhino beetles. The seminar is free but seating is limited to 40. It will be held tomorrow from 9-11am at the Agriculture and Life Sciences Building.More >>
The Guam Guard was out in full force today cleaning up along Army Drive on Route 16 all the way to the Micronesia Mall and also the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. More than 200 soldiers, airmen and civilians as well as tactical vehicles came out to support the cleanup.More >>
