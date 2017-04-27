Firefighters show their support for autism awareness - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Firefighters show their support for autism awareness

Showing their support for Autism Awareness is the Guam Fire Department. On Tuesday, GFD pledged their commitment to raising awareness on the developmental disability by raising funds for HunterSpeaks Organization. The non-profit's mission is to build Guam's first comprehensive treatment facility and bring behavioral specialists to Guam to help children affected by autism.

GFD Acting Fire Chief Daren Burrier told KUAM News, "On behalf of the fire department we are proud to be able to assist you in this in raising funds for your foundation and to be able to continue working with you into the future for the health and well being of all children on Guam with autism and their families."

GFD sold T-shirts with all profits to benefit HunterSpeaks. In addition, they'll be hosting a BootDrive on Friday at the ITC Intersection and Barrigada Tri-Intersection from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

