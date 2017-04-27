Officials address potential for missile attack on Guam

The most immediate threat to the United States in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region - that's how US Pacific Command admiral Harry Harris described North Korea to the Armed Services Committee Wednesday. The regime has recently threatened nuclear strikes, a concern for Guam as it's only fifteen minutes away, by ballistic missile, from North Korea.

But Guam Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros said residents should not be overly concerned, noting, "If you remember back in 2013 we responded to the sabre-rattling by North Korea, and based on that experience we do have a plan in place. It's a supplement to the Guam Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan."

The classified supplement focuses on how to respond to threats including weapons of mass destruction threats from foreign governments. Hawaii has also recently passed a resolution to beef up its disaster preparation plans amidst the heighted tensions

"The probability of being hit by a ballistic missile from North Korea is very low - you have a greater chance of being hit by lighting than a missile from North Korea," said Charfaurous.

As a precaution, Guam has the only permanently stationed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, which military officials say can intercept ballistic missiles mid-air. With this defense system in place, Charfauros said there is less than a 0.00001% chance Guam would be hit by a missile attack.