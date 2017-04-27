Harmon incident results in three arrests, injured cop

A Guam police officer is hurt and three people are under arrest after an incident in Harmon last night. 18-year-old Kifirston Kam Aiken is charged with disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer, obstruction of government functions, and resisting arrest. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, have also been taken to DYA.

Police were called to a report of three men hitting cars as they drove down Adrian Sanchez Street in Harmon around 5:35 pm last night. One man then got out of the car and attacked the responding officer before a second suspect hit the officer from behind. More cops showed up to help their fellow officer. The trio was arrested. The officer was treated at GMH for his injuries and is doing okay.