Tax return plan looks to be political showdown

It could be another showdown between the Legislature and Adelup come tomorrow morning. Adelup pushing for passage of legislation to pay out tax refunds quicker while a certain senator has already hinted he might slam the brakes on any further borrowing effort.

Adelup fiscal team member Lester Carlson delivers the news, saying, "Just today there's a posting on KUAM that Senator San Nicolas is not taking any action whatsoever on Bill 73."

Bill 73 is the Governor's initial Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note or TRAN bill calling for a $73 million line of credit to pay tax refunds within weeks rather that in months. Senator Michael San Nicolas however says Bill 73 borrows for operations and "thus is not eligible for consideration as per the Standing Rules passed by the Legislature".  Bill 1S is mirror legislation and introduced because of inaction of inaction on Bill 73. The Governor called senators into a special session on Friday morning to discuss his bill. Another public hearing on Bill 1 was held at Adelup Wednesday evening. 

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio said, "The violation of the standing rules is no reason to deny someone their tax refund."

About one dozen people shared their stories. Jay Tomagan said, "I'm a father of seven I have other expenses medical bills all we ask for is please release the tax refund."

Another said, "I was skeptical at first because I was against GovGuam getting into any more debt after learning more about this bill I understand now that we'll be able to be paying the money back at the end of the year and you will actually save us money on interest."

Tenorio said, "Is it okay with you if you don't get your tax refund and the reason is because the bill violated the standing rules of the legislature?" Sara Leon Guerrero said, "As a private citizen that's a lot of explanation for me to do with the standing rules my students don't care just pay them that's all I want to hear."

Senator San Nicolas meanwhile says the "TRAN is nothing more than business as usual, borrowing for operations in order to float the overspending of the government. No more". Adelup on the other hand says that's his opinion.

"The legislature is a body of 15 people not a body of one" said Tenorio.

The special session on the Governor's TRAN Bill1 is scheduled for 9 o'clock Friday morning in the Guam Congress Building.

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a half away from the scene.
    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2016 campaign.
