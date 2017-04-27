Tax return plan looks to be political showdown

It could be another showdown between the Legislature and Adelup come tomorrow morning. Adelup pushing for passage of legislation to pay out tax refunds quicker while a certain senator has already hinted he might slam the brakes on any further borrowing effort.

Adelup fiscal team member Lester Carlson delivers the news, saying, "Just today there's a posting on KUAM that Senator San Nicolas is not taking any action whatsoever on Bill 73."

Bill 73 is the Governor's initial Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note or TRAN bill calling for a $73 million line of credit to pay tax refunds within weeks rather that in months. Senator Michael San Nicolas however says Bill 73 borrows for operations and "thus is not eligible for consideration as per the Standing Rules passed by the Legislature". Bill 1S is mirror legislation and introduced because of inaction of inaction on Bill 73. The Governor called senators into a special session on Friday morning to discuss his bill. Another public hearing on Bill 1 was held at Adelup Wednesday evening.

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio said, "The violation of the standing rules is no reason to deny someone their tax refund."

About one dozen people shared their stories. Jay Tomagan said, "I'm a father of seven I have other expenses medical bills all we ask for is please release the tax refund."

Another said, "I was skeptical at first because I was against GovGuam getting into any more debt after learning more about this bill I understand now that we'll be able to be paying the money back at the end of the year and you will actually save us money on interest."

Tenorio said, "Is it okay with you if you don't get your tax refund and the reason is because the bill violated the standing rules of the legislature?" Sara Leon Guerrero said, "As a private citizen that's a lot of explanation for me to do with the standing rules my students don't care just pay them that's all I want to hear."

Senator San Nicolas meanwhile says the "TRAN is nothing more than business as usual, borrowing for operations in order to float the overspending of the government. No more". Adelup on the other hand says that's his opinion.

"The legislature is a body of 15 people not a body of one" said Tenorio.

The special session on the Governor's TRAN Bill1 is scheduled for 9 o'clock Friday morning in the Guam Congress Building.