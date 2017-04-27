Charges against Jaycee White will be severed

The two remaining defendants charged with the death of beloved bodyboarder Brian Cruz appear in court. The Judge issues an oral decision on defense's motion to sever the charges.

It started in Tumon. But ended in Hagatna.

And according to a verbal decision issued by Judge Michael Bordallo in court on Thursday, the charges against defendant Jaycee White will be severed.

That means he'll go to trial twice - once for the murder of body boarder Brian Cruz and a second trial for rioting at Linda's Cafe. Although the incidents occurred within an hour of each other, defense's motion requested they be dealt with separately because the video evidence taken from both scenes may be used by the jury inappropriately.

As we reported, White allegedly sucker punched Cruz here in Tumon. Cruz was knocked unconscious and friends Alfredo Castro and Richard Ragadio assisted White in carrying Cruz to the back of a sedan where the men proceeded to Linda's to eat. There, a riot broke out and police discovered Cruz still unconscious in the back of a car. Cruz died days later from severe head injuries.

In their motion to sever, attorney Randy Cunliffe provided the court a snapshot of what to expect in the murder trial - that White will be justifying his actions as self-defense and defense of a third-person.

White will be tried with co-defendant Alfredo Castro. The court didn't disclose which trial would come first. Already Richard Ragadio pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension as a misdemeanor. Ragadio faces no jail time on the condition he testify against his co-defendants.

A follow up hearing is set for June 15.