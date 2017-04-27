The month of May proclaimed Corrections Month by Acting Gov. Ten - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

May has been proclaimed Corrections Month. Acting Governor Ray Tenorio signed the proclamation at Adelup this afternoon. Dozens of corrections officers and staff with the Guam Department of Corrections gathered to witness the event, as they were each recognized for doing their part to keep the island safe.

Tenorio says the department has come a long way over the years. DepCor Deputy Director Kate Baltazar read the proclamation saying the professionalism, dedication, and courage shown by the officers and staff throughout the performance of these demanding and often conflicting roles deserve the utmost respect. She adds that their profession requires careful and constant vigilance, as the threat of violence exists. An array of events will be held throughout the month of May in celebration of Corrections Month.

