Former Mangilao Mayor Nito Blas will head to trial this summer. After months of delay due to other asserted cases, Judge Michael Bordallo set the date for June 12th. Blas stands accused of exposing himself to a female community service worker and asking if she did massages. He maintains the massage was strictly to address a leg injury he sustained while directing traffic in the village. A final pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 11th.