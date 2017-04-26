Military chopper crashes off Guam coast, crew OK

The United States Navy has launched an investigation into a helicopter crash that happened in waters off Guam early Thursday morning. Two pilots and one aircrewman were safely recovered by the USS Dewey after their MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crashed during routine flight operations.

No injuries were reported and according to a US Navy release, the crew was assessed by the medical team aboard the guided missile destroyer.

The helicopter belonged to the Helicopter Maritime Squadron 78, which is currently embarked aboard the USS Dewey, which deployed from San Diego in March.