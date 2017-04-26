KUAM Gamechangers - GW's Colleen Naden has Geckos aiming for perfection

Colleen Naden has goals - literally and figuratively. The George Washington Geckos senior striker is in cruise control as the Lady Geckos are currently undefeated in the IIAAG girls' soccer league at 7-0.

Naden came up at Southern High, winning a soccer title in her freshman year. She's finished in the top 3 every year of her high school career, scoring two goals but losing a tough game to Notre Dame in last season's final. Now she's an uptown girl, transferring to GW for her senior year, looking to go out on top.

"I have a hardworking team with raw talent and they're willing to learn and we all have the same mindset for the championships," Naden said.

GW definitely has the right ingredients for a soccer title this year. Three of their starters play for the Masakada - Guam's national women's' team. Naden started with the Masakada as a 15-year-old. She spent four years with the junior national team - one of her many highlights - scoring a goal against wanna-be nuclear power North Korea in international competition.

"Being a senior and being on the national team is honestly a big accomplishment for myself and my friends - we get to travel and represent Guam and put our name out there and try to put our island out there."

Naden has definitely put her skills on the pitch out there. She started with the Robbie Webber Youth League's Southern Heat. She now plays outside for the 4-time champs the PFC Lady Crushers. She's a 3-time Golden Boot award winner. She was selected as an All-Island Forward her freshman and sophomore years at Southern and in her junior year she was a first team mid-fielder. What she really deserves an award for? Like many scholar-athletes, she juggles academics and athletics successfully.

"You always have friends to help you out and you're motivated to do your schoolwork because you can't play sports if you don't your schoolwork."

She has some good advice for other student-athletes, too.

"Do your work, because a lot of these student athletes they're not able to participate in school sports because they don't get their school work done so school first."

Naden also excels at rugby - she was an All-Island Top Try scorer for Southern in her sophomore year. Soccer and rugby are her go-to sports - but she even played tennis for southern.

Now she's focused on bringing home the girls soccer title for GW. She scored a hat trick against St. John's recently and although she has her eyes set on she'll do after high school - she's fully focused on the field.

"Right now I plan on going to UOG for my first year and hopefully I'm able to transfer over to Hawaii Pacific University or another college that will give me a good offer."

She had a promising practice session with HPU coach Gina Brewer. She would be a catch on the pitch for any school - she's proven she can elevate her game and dominate at all levels - and that's what makes Colleen Naden a Gamechanger.