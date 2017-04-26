Marianas Open brings together international jiu-jitsu talent - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Marianas Open brings together international jiu-jitsu talent

Press conference for the Marianas Open takes place tomorrow morning at 11:00 am at the Verona Hotel in Tumon. Black Belt competitors from Brazil, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Japan and the U.S mainland will be introduced to the public. The Jiu-jitsu world will be tuned in to Guam for the tournament online with a live stream from FloGrappling

Isaac Balajadia, Figo Purple Belt, said, "You know kids nowadays can't afford plane tickets to go off island to compete. So every year they host these tournaments and it gets more exciting to see more local people come out and show case their jiu-jitsu and hard work for this one event."

A portion of the tournament's net proceeds will be donated to Teiya Camille Van Meter and her fight against brain cancer.

Mark Delgado, another Figo Blue Belt, said, "Before I even started training and actually competing I used to go to these things just to go watch because I had friends that trained also. Just for us on a tiny island to host a big event like this like the Marianas is amazing."

