Former Saipan bishop Tomas A. Camacho accused of clergy sex abuse again

Former Saipan bishop Tomas A. Camacho stands accused a second time of clergy sex abuse. Filed in the District Court of Guam late Wednesday, 65-year-old B.C. alleges he was sexually molested by Father Camacho in the early 1960s at Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Parish in Mongmong.

B.C. was an altar boy when he found porn magazines in the rectory. According to the complaint, Camacho caught him looking at the magazines and threatened to tell B.C.'s mother. The priest then performed sex acts on the boy and he never told anyone out of fear Camacho would tell his parents he was looking at porn magazines. B.C. is suing for $5 million. He is represented by attorney David Lujan.