Taiwan-based EVA Air suspends twice-weekly service to Guam

One of two major airlines serving the Taipei to Guam route is pulling out.

Taiwan-based EVA Air, which flies twice-weekly service to Guam, is suspending operations effective June 7th. Airport Marketing Director Rolenda Faasuamalie says the carrier has not yet given a reason why it's leaving.

“This came as a surprise to us that the corporate headquarters had decided to suspend services. Did they give any reason at this point why? We understand that it was a headquarters decision, and we'll be meeting with the office manager and discussing issues on how to maintain the numbers we're seeing from Taiwan with China Airlines our current operator, and also with GVB,” Faasuamalie state.

EVA Air began serving the Taiwan - Guam route in June of 2011.

