Session focuses on Agent Orange compensation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Session focuses on Agent Orange compensation

Posted: Updated:

Island leaders are another day closer to voting on the bills, resolutions and appointments up for discussion during session.

A strong backing coming out of the Legislature for those denied for decades, with Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje saying, "The US Congress has recognized a correlation between Agent Orange exposure and diseases contracted by veterans of Vietnam war. Congress has not yet allowed compensation for agent orange on Guam and DoD has denied Agent Orange was on Guam."

Senators today expressed support for Resolution 25. The vice speaker introduced the resolution. It further backs HR 809 - the FOSTER Act - introduced by Florida Congressman Dennis Ross. "It would include Guam, the CNMI, American Samoa and territorial seas of Vietnam as additional locations exposed to Agent Orange and include them to receive US Department of VA benefits," she explained.

Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. also showing support and ready to take whatever next steps needed, stating, "Should the congresswoman and the GAO find that in fact Agent Orange was utilized here on island that certainly there are even more far reaching implications in addition to our veterans because I've heard from a number of our Civil Service employees who worked at either bases at that point in time who claim they in fact might have also been affected."

"My stepfather served in Vietnam and is suffering some very serious physical and health related issues because of his exposure," added freshman senator Regine Biscoe Lee. The issue also hitting close to home for Lee, as she too expressed support for the resolution. "It also asserts the right to the people of Guam be treated equally and to recognized by the US government for their substantial and continued service," she said.

The resolution now moving forward for a vote along with the list of other measures on this week's session agenda. Today's discussion no doubt sends a message to all those exposed that if the the bill in Washington is passed.  It will be a big win for those denied compensation for far too long.

Senators are scheduled to begin voting tomorrow morning.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

  • Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>
    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>

  • Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly