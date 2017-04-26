Session focuses on Agent Orange compensation

Island leaders are another day closer to voting on the bills, resolutions and appointments up for discussion during session.

A strong backing coming out of the Legislature for those denied for decades, with Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje saying, "The US Congress has recognized a correlation between Agent Orange exposure and diseases contracted by veterans of Vietnam war. Congress has not yet allowed compensation for agent orange on Guam and DoD has denied Agent Orange was on Guam."

Senators today expressed support for Resolution 25. The vice speaker introduced the resolution. It further backs HR 809 - the FOSTER Act - introduced by Florida Congressman Dennis Ross. "It would include Guam, the CNMI, American Samoa and territorial seas of Vietnam as additional locations exposed to Agent Orange and include them to receive US Department of VA benefits," she explained.

Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. also showing support and ready to take whatever next steps needed, stating, "Should the congresswoman and the GAO find that in fact Agent Orange was utilized here on island that certainly there are even more far reaching implications in addition to our veterans because I've heard from a number of our Civil Service employees who worked at either bases at that point in time who claim they in fact might have also been affected."

"My stepfather served in Vietnam and is suffering some very serious physical and health related issues because of his exposure," added freshman senator Regine Biscoe Lee. The issue also hitting close to home for Lee, as she too expressed support for the resolution. "It also asserts the right to the people of Guam be treated equally and to recognized by the US government for their substantial and continued service," she said.

The resolution now moving forward for a vote along with the list of other measures on this week's session agenda. Today's discussion no doubt sends a message to all those exposed that if the the bill in Washington is passed. It will be a big win for those denied compensation for far too long.

Senators are scheduled to begin voting tomorrow morning.