Over 100 have yet to file financial disclosure reports with GEC

Five days since financial disclosure reports had to be filed with the Guam Election Commission, and still, more than 100 have yet to do so. All elected officials, GovGuam department heads, and anyone who contracts or buys for the government are required to submit their disclosures annually.

Government boards and commissions must also file any conflict of interest statements. As of today, 203 of 364 government officials have since filed, about 50 requested for an extension, and 109 have yet to file.