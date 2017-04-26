How has the famed Programmatic Agreement held up?

It was a controversial document signed in 2011 that dictates how historical properties are handled during the military buildup. With an annual review scheduled for Thursday morning, stakeholders share their thoughts on how the agreement has held up over the years.

It's meant to keep the military accountable by protecting historic sites during the military buildup. "It provides for actions needed if they are going to mitigate adverse effects like unburials like latte sets, latte sites or any type of property they have surveyed and identified," said Guam's state historic preservation officer Lynda Aguon, who signed the Programmatic Agreement seven years ago.

"It's not because I'm in favor of the build up, it's because I am responsible, as the state historic preservation officer, to be part of the review process," she said. So far, she said there has been substantial progress, and her office continues to review documents submitted by the US military.

"If for example they find a burial, there's already a process that they know, the department of defense knows what to do, in case there is a burial, they have to submit a reburial plan, and if it's a site, they have to submit a work plan to do a data recovery," she said.

The agreement helped resolve concerns when a controversial training range was proposed in the Pagat area. "We were fully involved in that action when they moved the training range from Pagat," said Aguon.

However, issues still remain, including funding for maintenance and qualified staff for the new Guam Cultural Repository which will be funded by appropriations from the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act. "What needs to be negotiated now and I hope that they can consider is the maintenance of the repository and where it is going to be built," she said.

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje also raised concerns about improving public access to the list of projects, saying, "If an opportunity arises I would like to state my concerns, and my concerns are notice to the public that I think we can do a better job of that, and that the promises that were originally agreed have they all been fulfilled." She added, "I was also concerned because the governor had said that there was a breach in this programmatic agreement and I wanted to know if the military's representatives have anything to say about that."

As for the concerns raised by Governor Eddie Calvo when he withdrew his support for the military buildup, Aguon said she thinks the effort was to focus on the H-2B visa issue. She said, "These are two different things we're talking about, we're talking about historic preservation and cultural preservation of cultural resources, in relation to the military buildup of course the H2B visa issue is closely related to the military build up, but that's a homeland security issue and perhaps the governor wanted to bring full attention to that issue."

The annual Marine Corps Buildup Programmatic Agreement Workshop takes place at the Guam Museum Thursday, and will include attendees from the Department of Defense, Government of Guam and Guam's State Historic Preservation Office.