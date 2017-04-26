Foreign worker visa crisis remains in legal limbo

The Foreign Worker Visa crisis - that prompted the Governor to withdraw support for the military buildup - remains in legal limbo. An attorney working on Guam's case says federal immigration authorities continue to put up a brick wall, but she's hopeful the Trump administration will reverse course and allow much-needed H-2 workers back into Guam.

Longtime immigration lawyer Melinda Swavely says the issue turns on the definition of temporary worker, the contractors association and local construction companies argue that USCIS has done an about face on its long held interpretation. As proof? Where approvals used to be at 95-percent, now its near zero But the feds say there has been no policy change. "We don't see that that could be the case because how can you have such a disparity in the results of the adjudications of our H-2," she said.

Swavely believes the policy reversal was political and had nothing to do with Guam. She says it was the obama administration's response to union protests over the removal of a national cap that quadrupled the number of H-2 workers. She says USCIS then began a nationwide re-examination and took the position that Guam has been abusing the H-2 labor program, noting, "Now they're saying they shouldn't have been approving these petitions for all these years, and they're not, so it just concerns me because it seems as if its being resolved in the states but now they have taken an attitude towards guam. 650 :12

So Guam has filed suit asking the federal court to stop the denials, while USCIS has moved to dismiss. The sides are still waiting on Judge Joaquin Manibusan's ruling from a January hearing, although Swavely says she was encouraged by his questioning. She explained, "He brought up the military buildup, how are we going to be able to carry out the military buildup, of course he didn't say how he was going to decide but I felt that his comments and the way he thoroughly questioned the attorney representing USCIS was very encouraging to us."

Meanwhile, labor officials say foreign workers make up just 20-percent of the construction labor force, and are not taking away American jobs. A year ago there were more than a thousand H-2 workers here, now there are about 130. Officials say the shortage not only threatens the military buildup, but other major projects in the private and local government sectors as well.