Family wants to raise Guam's awareness about autism - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Family wants to raise Guam's awareness about autism

Posted: Updated:

It's one of the fastest growing developmental disorders in the United States and there's no way to detect or cure it. Autism, according to Autism Speaks, affects 1 in 68 children, most of which are boys.

We sat down with one little boy who's family's mission is to raise awareness so he can lead a life full of love, acceptance, and understanding.

Meet 6-year-old Rique Ray, a kindergartner at Agana Heights Elementary School. He loves to draw robots. Mom and dad Liz and Ramon Calvo knew early on something was different about their little boy who didn't talk much or like to play with other kids. Two years ago, Rique Ray was officially diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

"So there's no one way to describe autism spectrum disorder because it affects each individual differently. It affects each family differently," Rique's dad said. His mom also added, "We've been really, really blessed. Rique ray is high functioning or what would be considered high functioning."

Like all parents, they want the best for their children and part of their hope is that Rique Ray can grow up in a world of love, acceptance and understanding. That's why they're raising awareness on autism.

When asked what his blue ribbon stand for, Rique Ray said, "Autism awareness!"

This Saturday is a Sunset Walk with Rique Ray event which will help close out April as Autism Awareness Month. Liz said, "A lot of time people with special needs not only those with autism are judged they're not treated fairy. Parents really need to be champions and advocates for their kids."

The free event is at the Governor's Complex from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments, music and T-shirts designed by Rique Ray. T-shirt sale proceeds will go towards new playground equipment for his school as well as Parents Empowering Parents Inc. and their annual I CAN TOO! Summer Camp Program. Each T-shirt is $15.

"one day he was in my office and I put poster paper in my office and he drew this guy and I thought to myself, I want to put this on a t-shirt," said Liz.

Mom, Dad, Rique Ray, and his little sister Eiana Rose hope to see you there. Already so many have rallied to support the family - moving mom to tears. She said, "We have such a great support system, not only from our family, I credit a lot of Rique Ray's growth to the wonderful people at the department of education who's helped him bring out his strengths."

Ramon added, "Every milestone in a child's life is important and a reason to celebrate, but with Rique Ray and his milestones it makes it even more grand."

 For more information on Saturday's Walk with Rique Ray, call 488-6925.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

  • Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>
    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>

  • Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly