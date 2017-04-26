Family wants to raise Guam's awareness about autism

It's one of the fastest growing developmental disorders in the United States and there's no way to detect or cure it. Autism, according to Autism Speaks, affects 1 in 68 children, most of which are boys.

We sat down with one little boy who's family's mission is to raise awareness so he can lead a life full of love, acceptance, and understanding.

Meet 6-year-old Rique Ray, a kindergartner at Agana Heights Elementary School. He loves to draw robots. Mom and dad Liz and Ramon Calvo knew early on something was different about their little boy who didn't talk much or like to play with other kids. Two years ago, Rique Ray was officially diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

"So there's no one way to describe autism spectrum disorder because it affects each individual differently. It affects each family differently," Rique's dad said. His mom also added, "We've been really, really blessed. Rique ray is high functioning or what would be considered high functioning."

Like all parents, they want the best for their children and part of their hope is that Rique Ray can grow up in a world of love, acceptance and understanding. That's why they're raising awareness on autism.

When asked what his blue ribbon stand for, Rique Ray said, "Autism awareness!"

This Saturday is a Sunset Walk with Rique Ray event which will help close out April as Autism Awareness Month. Liz said, "A lot of time people with special needs not only those with autism are judged they're not treated fairy. Parents really need to be champions and advocates for their kids."

The free event is at the Governor's Complex from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments, music and T-shirts designed by Rique Ray. T-shirt sale proceeds will go towards new playground equipment for his school as well as Parents Empowering Parents Inc. and their annual I CAN TOO! Summer Camp Program. Each T-shirt is $15.

"one day he was in my office and I put poster paper in my office and he drew this guy and I thought to myself, I want to put this on a t-shirt," said Liz.

Mom, Dad, Rique Ray, and his little sister Eiana Rose hope to see you there. Already so many have rallied to support the family - moving mom to tears. She said, "We have such a great support system, not only from our family, I credit a lot of Rique Ray's growth to the wonderful people at the department of education who's helped him bring out his strengths."

Ramon added, "Every milestone in a child's life is important and a reason to celebrate, but with Rique Ray and his milestones it makes it even more grand."

For more information on Saturday's Walk with Rique Ray, call 488-6925.