Former police officer Paul Santos sentenced to 21 years

Once a cop, now a convict. Ex-cop Paul Santos is sentenced to 21 years behind bars for using his position as a police officer to rape a woman. Despite today's sentencing however, he'll remain a free man pending his appeal.

Judge Vern Perez broke down the numbers. "In essence 15 years for the sex crimes. Three years for the bribery. One year for the official misconduct on two counts, one for the abetting prostitution, and that would be a total of 21 years' sentence," His Honor said. Ex-cop Paul Santos may have been sentenced to 21 years behind bars, but he's not heading to jail just yet.

This after the court granted defense attorney Randy Cunliffe's request that Santos remain on house arrest pending the appeal of his conviction. "I cannot disagree with the government that these are serious charges and I cannot disagree that we intend to appeal these charges," he said. "And we ask that the court grant Mr. Santos bail pending appeal so that he may participate with counsel in the preparation of that appeal as well as stay with his family and not be incarcerated."

The court's decision came down despite prosecution's request that Santos start his sentence immediately. Prosecutor Matthew Heibel noting for the last four months Santos has been on house arrest despite his conviction late last year. Prosecution reminding the court that Santos didn't just violate the victim, but also the public's trust.

"A sentence must go into effect," he said. "The court is well aware of how long the appeal process takes. At some point, justice has to start and the people are requesting that it start today. At the end of the day we punish the crime and the crimes we have here are some of most severe we have in Guam outside of perhaps murder."

Over two years ago Santos had sex with a woman who was soliciting escort services on Craigslist. Rather than pay for the sex, he used his authority as a police officer to threaten to put her behind bars for prostitution if she didn't cooperate with him. During the trial, the victim testified she was violently raped. Santos never testified in his defense during trial but counsel maintained the sex was consensual and it was the woman who was the aggressor.

At the advice of his counsel, Santos didn't provide a statement for today's sentencing.