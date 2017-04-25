Bill 58 aims to speed up rebuilding of Simon Sanchez High School - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More bills head to the voting file... One of them related to the four-year-long delay of rebuilding Simon Sanchez High School and renovating several other public schools. A $100 million RFP (request for proposal) for the project remains in limbo as a result of multiple protests and appeals filed by losing offeror Core Tech International. Bill 58 was introduced by Senator Tom Ada and would remove the mandate to use the RFP method and instead revert back to a traditional competitive sealed bidding procurement process. Only two people showed up to testify on the bill when it went up for a hearing.

  Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

  Settlement talks for clergy sex abuse cases head back to court

    It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam.
  FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...
