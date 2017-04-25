Bill 58 aims to speed up rebuilding of Simon Sanchez High School

Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam.

On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...

Mayors hope to have other games of chance at next year's carnival

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald doesn't want to politicize the Liberation Day Carnival any longer - but was honest in saying this year has not been as successful as year's past. "Several them would come and say, 'Wow this is really bad, what a mess," he told KUAM News. There has been a public outcry about the lack of casino gambling this year - with many pointing fingers at some lawmakers. And while McDonald understands the casino ban wasn't against the mayors - he... More >>