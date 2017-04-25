Special ops officer forced to fire non-lethal round at unruly inmate

When to escalate the use of force at the prison - that very issue now under investigation after a Department of Corrections special operations response team officer is left with no other option but to fire his weapon on an inmate.

An angry population at the prison's maximum security unit - Post 6 - the Special Housing Unit.

"The inmates were irate because of their PayTel visitation at the time that was suspended. So Special Ops teams was called into the unit," recalled DepCor spokesperson Jeff Limo. He confirmed that on the morning of April 8th around 11 o'clock, the commander called for Special Ops to assist. In this case, inmate Brandon Moku, who has been in and out of the prison over the years, was out of control.

Limo continued, "He was making threatening remarks towards the commander. Special Ops then took over the scene advising the inmate to comply with instructions of surrendering and went towards the officers in an aggressive mode."

Limo says Moku ignored the officer, and that's when this happened: "The officers then shot two rounds of non-lethal to inmate Brandon Moku." The special ops officer used a Remington Shotgun that fires off non-lethal rubber bullets to take Moku down. Moku received medical attention at the prison for his injuries.

Now, the incident is being looked into whether the department's policies and procedures were followed before that officer pulled the trigger.

"So when he's already charging after given several commands by Special Ops to calm down and surrender and he doesn't do that, and make every attempt to show aggression mode, so our job is protect himself an protect others in the unit," said Limo.

Moku's latest arrest record shows he is charged with terrorizing and family violence. "He's a very combative individual and what actions needed to be taken was done," the spokesman said. Limo adds the officers are trained to handle these incidents.

The officer in this shooting remains on the job, as the internal investigation continues to determine if he was right to pull the trigger or if he should have used other non-lethal methods to stop Moku.