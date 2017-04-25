UOG Prof. Dr. Ron McNinch has new ideas for local education

One of the Education Board's newest members says there should be a more public debate on local education policy in order to improve the system. In a wide-ranging speech before the Rotary Club, University of Guam Professor Dr. Ron McNinch floated a series of ideas. For example, while jury duty may be a civic responsibility, he argues that it's an unnecessary burden for adults still in school.

“But we shouldn't force college students and compel them to drop everything, including their studies, to go to jury duty. We should have some accommodation there,” McNinch said.

He also challenged the need for four-year high schools. He asked why not have year-round classes so students can finish in three years. McNinch also calls the current charter school law "junk," and suggests that high school seniors be allowed to start a career path sooner.

“Why can't we have a 12th grade only charter school, for a career like nursing, or practical nursing, or law enforcement or automotive? Why can't we have a 12th grade just for that, within our existing school system? We don't have these conversations anymore,” he challenged.

McNinch was named to the Department of Education Board in November of last year.