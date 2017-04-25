Marine Corps Buildup Programmatic Agreement Workshop on Thursday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Marine Corps Buildup Programmatic Agreement Workshop on Thursday

Posted: Updated:

Joint Region Marianas will be holding its annual Marine Corps Buildup Programmatic Agreement Workshop at the Guam Museum this Thursday. At the center of discussion will be the progress of the 2011 Programmatic Agreement and ways ahead for future collaboration.

The PA was mandated by federal law and provides guidance for the mitigation of potential adverse effects of historic proprieties. According to the military the workshop will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to catch up on tasks and requirements that have been met since 2011.

Citing for example funds have been appropriated in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act for a Guam Cultural Repository, worked together for a robust Historic Preservation Plan, and developed and implemented a Public Access Plan visit important cultural and historic sites. 

