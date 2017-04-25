Guam Micronesia Island Fair being held at Chamorro Village

Celebrating the Love of Culture - that's the theme for this year's Guam Micronesia Island Fair. Guam visitor's bureau general manger Nate Denight says the fair will be bigger than it's ever been before. The five-day event will be held at the Chamorro Village in Hagatna next month.

It will feature an array of family fun filled activities, performers, exhibitors and food from local businesses. "We will have different artists there as well as our visiting island delegates; we have 7 confirmed delegations coming from throughout Micronesia coming as well as a delegation from Taiwan," said Denight.

The GMIF is free and open to the public. It starts from May 3rd to the 7th at the Chamorro Village in Hagatna.