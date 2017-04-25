$10M more in tax returns being distributed

$10 million in error free tax refunds were mailed out today. That's 3,244 tax refund checks filed up to February 1st. Since the beginning of the year, a little over 8,000 checks totaling $41.6 million in tax refunds have been paid out.

And just a reminder: the Governor's Office will be holding another public hearing on its TRAN bill which proposes a $75 million line of credit. Adelup maintains this will allow the payment of tax refunds within weeks after filing.

The hearing is Wednesday, 5:30pm at Adelup.