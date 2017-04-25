$10M more in tax returns being distributed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$10M more in tax returns being distributed

Posted: Updated:

$10 million in error free tax refunds were mailed out today. That's 3,244 tax refund checks filed up to February 1st.  Since the beginning of the year, a little over 8,000 checks totaling $41.6 million in tax refunds have been paid out.

And just a reminder: the Governor's Office will be holding another public hearing on its TRAN bill which proposes a $75 million line of credit. Adelup maintains this will allow the payment of tax refunds within weeks after filing.

The hearing is Wednesday, 5:30pm at Adelup.

    Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

    It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam.
    On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...
