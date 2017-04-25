Eleven ancient Chamorro remains to be reburied at Pago Bay park

Nearly a dozen ancient Chamorro remains found at the Pago Bay Resort will finally have a permanent resting place thanks to the creation of a memorial park. Ten years later, eleven ancient Chamorro remains will finally be reburied on the land where they were first discovered.

The fragmented remains were found along the Pago Bay plateau back in 2007. A groundbreaking was held for their final resting place - the new Fanhafutan I Manaina-ta Guini Gi Pagu Park funded by the Pago Bay Resort - which will feature both a burial vault and storyboard inscription.

Hurao Founder Anna Marie Arceo said, "I think this is going be the first of its kind where the developer is helping us to really honor and to restore and reinter our ancestors and give them that honor that is due to them, that is due to us as a Chamorro people." The private park will be open to the public, equipped with public parking access, and will also feature demonstrations from Hurao students.

As part of an effort to honor ancient Chamorros, it will also feature a taro and yam field mentioned in the 300-page archeology report. Pago Bay Resort spokesperson Barbara Burkhardt said, "Over by the cliff right under the Del Carmen apartments we found an interesting formation of numerous mounds, linear mounds of limestone and that's an indication that yam was planted by the ancient people."

"There was a very large and active habitated area right behind us and unfortunately starting with the Spanish in 1600, it was removed the ancient people were removed from this site. So we're thrilled to be able to establish a quiet meditative place honoring them."

The park is expected to be completed as early as July.