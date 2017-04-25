Eleven ancient Chamorro remains to be reburied at Pago Bay park - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Eleven ancient Chamorro remains to be reburied at Pago Bay park

Posted: Updated:

Nearly a dozen ancient Chamorro remains found at the Pago Bay Resort will finally have a permanent resting place thanks to the creation of a memorial park.  Ten years later, eleven ancient Chamorro remains will finally be reburied on the land where they were first discovered.

The fragmented remains were found along the Pago Bay plateau back in 2007.  A groundbreaking was held for their final resting place - the new Fanhafutan I Manaina-ta Guini Gi Pagu Park funded by the Pago Bay Resort - which will feature both a burial vault and storyboard inscription.

Hurao Founder Anna Marie Arceo said, "I think this is going be the first of its kind where the developer is helping us to really honor and to restore and reinter our ancestors and give them that honor that is due to them, that is due to us as a Chamorro people."  The private park will be open to the public, equipped with public parking access, and will also feature demonstrations from Hurao students.

As part of an effort to honor ancient Chamorros, it will also feature a taro and yam field mentioned in the 300-page archeology report. Pago Bay Resort spokesperson Barbara Burkhardt said, "Over by the cliff right under the Del Carmen apartments we found an interesting formation of numerous mounds, linear mounds of limestone and that's an indication that yam was planted by the ancient people."

"There was a very large and active habitated area right behind us and unfortunately starting with the Spanish in 1600, it was removed the ancient people were removed from this site. So we're thrilled to be able to establish a quiet meditative place honoring them."

The park is expected to be completed as early as July.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

    More >>

    Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

    More >>

  • Settlement talks for clergy sex abuse cases head back to court

    Settlement talks for clergy sex abuse cases head back to court

    It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam. More >>
    It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam. More >>

  • FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...More >>
    On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly