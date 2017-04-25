Senators raise concern about ethics committee

Freshman Senator Fernando Esteves has been elected as the Chairperson of the Legislature's Ethics and Standards Committee, but because of their standing rules they can't conduct investigations until a complaint is officially filed. One senator however, wants the committee to get to work.

On session floor Monday, Democrat Joe San Agustin unsuccessfully tried to push through efforts to have the Legislature's Ethics and Standards Committee convene. "All I want to do is put this to rest," he shared.

The freshman lawmaker is referring to concerns raised in local media stories about possible conflicts of interests and ethic violations, noting, "There's Senator San Nicolas, Espaldon, Senator Castro - I'm not comfortable with that. Who's it going to be next week? Senator San Agustin, Senator Muna? Whatever comes out, I honestly think the ethics committee should be looking at this."

Senator San Agustin believes that although no ethics complaints have been filed with the Committee it shouldn't bar members to conduct investigations. Senator Fernando Esteves was recently elected as Chairperson of the Ethics and Standards and Committee. He disagrees with his colleague, saying, "There's been a lot of concern about the complaints or inaction. The reason is there's actually legal ramifications and there's a legal precedence about the complaint."

Senator Esteves saying they have to follow their standing rules, saying, "It would be in appropriate for me to move it forward. Furthermore, I would then have to recuse myself because as the accuser the bias would be implied as to the process."

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee has been elected as Vice Chair she says their standing rules mandate that a formal ethics complaint must be filed in order for an investigation to be launched. Meanwhile, other members include Senators Tom Ada and Wil Castro, whose come under scrutiny for a trip he took in February.

"Again," said Esteves, "it's all hearsay no one has filed a complaint and that's what we have to be very careful for when we talk about the truth." Something Senator San Agustin is fighting for. "They're being attacked and I want to be able stand with them and defend them also but If they did something wrong, standup to it, Do you what you need to do and lets clean it up" he said.