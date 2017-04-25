Senators raise concern about ethics committee - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senators raise concern about ethics committee

Posted: Updated:

Freshman Senator Fernando Esteves has been elected as the Chairperson of the Legislature's Ethics and Standards Committee, but because of their standing rules they can't conduct investigations until a complaint is officially filed. One senator however, wants the committee to get to work.

On session floor Monday, Democrat Joe San Agustin unsuccessfully tried to push through efforts to have the Legislature's Ethics and Standards Committee convene. "All I want to do is put this to rest," he shared.

The freshman lawmaker is referring to concerns raised in local media stories about possible conflicts of interests and ethic violations, noting, "There's Senator San Nicolas, Espaldon, Senator Castro - I'm not comfortable with that. Who's it going to be next week? Senator San Agustin, Senator Muna? Whatever comes out, I honestly think the ethics committee should be looking at this."

Senator San Agustin believes that although no ethics complaints have been filed with the Committee it shouldn't bar members to conduct investigations.  Senator Fernando Esteves was recently elected as Chairperson of the Ethics and Standards and Committee. He disagrees with his colleague, saying, "There's been a lot of concern about the complaints or inaction. The reason is there's actually legal ramifications and there's a legal precedence about the complaint."

Senator Esteves saying they have to follow their standing rules, saying, "It would be in appropriate for me to move it forward. Furthermore, I would then have to recuse myself because as the accuser the bias would be implied as to the process."

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee has been elected as Vice Chair she says their standing rules mandate that a formal ethics complaint must be filed in order for an investigation to be launched. Meanwhile, other members include Senators Tom Ada and Wil Castro, whose come under scrutiny for a trip he took in February.

"Again," said Esteves, "it's all hearsay no one has filed a complaint and that's what we have to be very careful for when we talk about the truth."  Something Senator San Agustin is fighting for. "They're being attacked and I want to be able stand with them and defend them also but If they did something wrong, standup to it, Do you what you need to do and lets clean it up" he said.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

    More >>

    Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

    More >>

  • Settlement talks for clergy sex abuse cases head back to court

    Settlement talks for clergy sex abuse cases head back to court

    It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam. More >>
    It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam. More >>

  • FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...More >>
    On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly