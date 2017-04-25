More seats filled in Hope and Healing Guam

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...More >>
The Council - charged with overseeing iLearn Academy and Guahan Academy Charter Schools - has been unable to meet since January due to a lack of a quorum.More >>
Eddie John Tedtaotao Camacho will serve one year behind bars for the death of beloved businessman and cyclist Eric Bell. Along with jail time, he'll be committed to producing a Public Service Announcement on distracted driving and biker awareness. Camacho previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide as a third degree felony. Bell was walking his bike along a Dededo crosswalk and had the rigMore >>
The bills Authored by Senator Regine Biscoe Lee are paired together and extend unpaid, job-protected leave to grieving employees.More >>
