EPA working on accessing sites allegedly sprayed with Agent Orange

The investigation into the alleged use of Agent Orange in Guam, as detailed by dozens of eyewitness accounts of veterans, is ongoing by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Agency spokesperson Nic Lee said, “The eyewitness accounts that were issued to us by way of notarized testimony have come in and they still continue to come in to back up other claims from other veterans who witnessed the use of Agent Orange. We plot this into our grid of possible sampling sites but we have not formalized all the sites yet.”

Lee said the agency is working with the military to access sites, many of which are on military property. Guam EPA is also formalizing an agreement with the Joint Region Marianas for financial and technical assistance. The investigation was launched earlier this year.