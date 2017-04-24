Suspect in Dededo shooting convicted in 2012, 2013, 2015

The autopsy on Steven Seagraves is complete, but investigators are piecing together more details before releasing those results.

We know Seagraves died after a shootout with Guam police last Friday in Dededo. Tonight, we learn a bit more about Seagraves' criminal past. He was convicted in 2012, 2013 and in 2015 on multiple charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Seagraves, who is from lower Barrigada Heights, was seen with a gun outside the House of Liberty gameroom in Barrigada early Friday. He then led responding officers on a chase up north, while opening fire at the same time. The chase ended in a shootout on Chalan Langet in Dededo where Seagraves was taken down and died. Criminal and internal affairs investigations are ongoing.