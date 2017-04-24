Adelup pushing Bill 1, would pay out tax refunds within weeks

Adelup continues its full court press to drum up support for Bill 1. The legislation was sent by the Governor to the legislature requesting a Tax Revenue Anticipation Note -- or a $75 million line of credit.

During today's weekly address, Acting Governor Ray Tenorio says the legislation will get tax refunds paid within weeks after being filed. Another public hearing on the measure will be held this Wednesday at 5:30 pm at Adelup. A report on the public hearings will be provided to the Legislature during an April 28th special session.