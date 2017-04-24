Man allegedly touched 8-year-old girl he was babysitting

He allegedly touched an 8-year-old girl whom he was babysitting. 68-year-old Taikashi Watabe was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse. Court documents state a witness reported seeing the young girl's pants pulled down and the man reaching for her privates. The incident occurred at the back of a Tumon restaurant where the girl's mom worked. According to Watabe, he had suffered a heart attack and stroke last year and was lying down on the mattress in the backroom. He denied the allegations. Bail was set at $30,000 cash.