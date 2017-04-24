Mangilao shop robbed in daylight

Yet, another case for GPD's robbery suppression task force to investigate. A Mangilao store is robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight. Now, authorities need your held to find the suspect.

Caught on camera. Surveillance video captures the moment this masked man - armed with a gun - crosses the street on Dairy Road Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3pm at the Dairy Mart in Mangilao. Inside, video shows the store clerk, Amy Cho, behind the counter on her phone when the robbery goes down.

Amy Cho said, "I just did as he said. He wanted me to give him everything in the register so I opened up the register."

The entire incident happening within one minute. Amy is seen staying calm the entire time, as she hands over the cash from inside the register. "The fact I wasn't 110% sure it was a real gun/ I automatically assumed it was a real gun," she said. "He was getting agitated because I was going slow but then I was trying to tell him I'm doing what you want in a very calm manner."

The suspect took off on foot back across the street towards the Department of Youth Affairs area. Amy then immediately called for help. She says her 911 call was transferred at least three times.

"My response is I just got held up at gunpoint, three times, before something happened," she said.

Police responding to another call nearby showed up several minutes later. The suspect - a man - is believed to be local, about 5'8, weighing around 155 pounds.

Though no one was injured, Amy says enough is enough, and she's going to do whatever possible to protect her family's business. "It's like they say don't bring a knife to a gun fight so I'd rather have the same opportunity to defend myself as the people coming in here trying to attack me and take our property," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crime stoppers at 477-HELP.