Two more lawsuits against church make 56

Two more lawsuits against church make 56

Two more lawsuits accuse Father Louis Brouillard of clergy sex abuse. Filed in the District Court of Guam on Monday, 54-year-old C.P. and 52-year-old S.A.F. allege they were molested by the priest both as altar boys and boy scouts. C.P. served at San Isidro Parish in Malojojo while S.A.F. served at San Vicente Parish in Barrigada.

Their complaints allege the priest held sleepovers in which he'd serve them wine, intoxicate them, and perform sex acts on them. S.A.F. alleges he tried to run home after one of these sleepovers, but was afraid to get in trouble from his mother so returned to the rectory where he was further abused. Brouillard reportedly told S.A.F. "if you tell anyone, no one will believe you because I am a priest."

Both men are suing for $10 million each. Both are represented by attorneys David Lujan and Gloria Rudolph.

They mark the 55th and 56th plaintiffs to file suit.

