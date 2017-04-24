Neighbors help catch burglar

Quick thinking neighbors nab a burglary suspect. Court documents state the reporting party heard banging sounds on metal followed by glass shattering coming from his relative's house next door. The witness saw the suspect walk away from the home and confronted him while the getaway driver fled the scene.

Jeffrey Chevalier was arrested and charged with attempted burglary and notice of felony on felony release. The 49-year-old told police he was sent to the home by a woman named Mary Untalan but he was unable to break into the home.

Police confiscated the suspect's bag which contained zipties, electrical tape, pliers, a knife and two sacks.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash.