Chinese shareholders participate in investment conference - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than 100 potential investors from China took part in a conference aimed at drumming up investment here. The group includes shareholders and members of the Shenzen China-based tourism investment fund Tempus International.

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio welcomed the investors, saying, "You're making investment in your company, you're making investment in Guam is not always easy. But you know like I do that a good investment has good returns and if you invest in Guam, you can expect great returns."

The conference also focused on incentive programs for investors - such as the Special Hotel Qualifying certificate program - as explained by GEDA representative Matthew Baza. He said, "You would receive a tax benefit in local Guam taxes equal to 10% of your investment. So basically it's a 10% cap on whatever investment you make. And that is used towards the construction of 1,600 new hotel rooms."

The conference was sponsored by local tourism company Umitrip Guam Corporation.

