Bill 4 moved to voting file

Lawmakers begin their April legislative session with discussion about repealing raises for elected leaders. Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. moved to add vetoed Bill 4 to the voting file. The bill repeals raises only for Senators, the Governor and Lt. Governor.  The legislation was vetoed by the Governor on March 20th.

One of the five senators who voted no to Bill 4 was Senator Wil Castro, who said, "With respect to senatorial salaries I just want it to be stated again for the record I just I don't have a prepared speech but I do have two points of concerns the rollback of the salary tied to numerous measures where is the call for the return of the retro pay. The call for the adjustment of maybe your retirement annuity Mr. Speaker I mean I really just don't see how certain senators can champion a cause with such a narrow framework. If you are pursuing justice if you are riding this fine line."

Sen. Aguon said, "I'm sorry Mr. Speaker with all due respect to our colleague point of order we are discussing the legislation and should it be placed up for consideration by the body not discussing any possible amendments if they good senators would like to introduce legislation to address some of his concerns separate and apart from Bill 4-34  then he certainly has that discretion."

Sen. Castro said, "The last I heard Mr. Speaker was this is a time when you're going to tell people why you're not supporting the measure and that's why its missing two key pieces the return  of the retro and the adjustment of any retirement annuities where the law allows for it that's it Mr. Speaker."

Aguon's motion was passed and the veto of Bill 4 was moved to the voting file.

