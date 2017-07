Three individuals were caught red-handed dumping bags of trash and white goods near Leo Palace on Sunday. Another resident witnessed the men drive up with trucks of white goods and alerted Yona Mayor Jesse Blas.

After speaking with the individuals - who are Yona residents - Blas said they agreed to take responsibility and help clean the area. He said the Yona Mayor's office has been aggressively tackling illegal dumping, which has led to a significant decline over the past four months.