GMH volunteers recognized

They've been serving Guam's only public hospital for half a century, and have donated more than $10 million worth of much needed medical equipment. In honor of this, Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio proclaimed April 23-28 Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association Week.

Founding member, Margaret Jones said, "The things we are able to provide in many cases are life saving and just make their diagnosis easier and more accurate, so we're very happy for that."

The Pink Ladies also unveiled a memorial wall at the GMH elevator lobby honoring the organization's founders and past presidents. Since 1965, over 2 million hours of community service by the Pink Ladies has helped increase the quality of care for Guam residents.

