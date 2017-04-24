Sen Wil Castro: No conflict of interest regarding trip to American Samoa

Senator Wil Castro says there was no conflict of interest or ethical violation regarding his February trip to American Samoa. Castro said he went at the invitation of the Pacific Island Regional Planning Body regarding an ocean policy and planning initiative. He said the trip cost about $5,300 and his airfare was paid directly by the sponsor, but not his per diem.

He admits the sponsor should have sent payment directly to the Guam Legislature instead of him, but once he received the check he paid back the per diem in full. He said Guam will receive a $15,000 technical assistance grant, which is "a benefit to the people" and in-line with his past and current work with natural resources.