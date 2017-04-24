Jurisdiction of church cases concerns magistrate judge

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The bills Authored by Senator Regine Biscoe Lee are paired together and extend unpaid, job-protected leave to grieving employees.More >>
A resolution highly debated on session floor on Tuesday failed to get enough votes to be adopted by the Legislative body during today. Senator Michael San Nicolas is the author of resolution 76. The resolution would ask Congress to pay Section 30 monies in increments as opposed to one lump sum payment at the beginning of each year. Governor Eddie Calvo made a call out to the senator late Tuesday to vote against the measure: “It certainly is not action that ta...More >>
Recently unsealed in the District Court of Guam, details of a drug bust made at the Airport over a year ago.More >>
Mothers and babies can rejoice - the bid is finally out for the long-awaited Guam Memorial Family Birthing Center Project.More >>
Better safe than sorry. Guam Customs and Quarantine releasing info on a 20-foot container from Singapore they suspected may be harboring a wood boring insect inside.More >>
Businessowners can now pay their power bills with credit cards. GPA received approval from the CCU Tuesday to allow commercial accounts to use Mastercard debit and credit cards.More >>
Huntsman Family Investments and its affiliates announcing the closing of its acquisition of TeleGuam Holdings, LLC. (doing business as) GTA from Advantage Partners. The deal was recently approved by the FCC and the PUC.More >>
Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the number of vacancies will continue to decrease as educators accept positions throughout the remainder of this week.More >>
