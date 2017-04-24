Limtiaco named chairperson for Hope and Healing Guam

Last month, she resigned as U.S. Attorney for Guam and the CNMI at the request of the Trump administration. Today, she holds a whole new role as a major player for Guam's clergy sex abuse cases. On Sunday, Alicia Limtiaco was named chairperson of the Board of Evaluators for Hope and Healing Guam, the independent non-profit tasked with addressing clergy sex abuse cases.

“We are here to serve the victims and survivors of abuse. We are here to ensure their voices are heard. We are here to ensure that justice is served. We also want to stress that this particular process as we understand it, the hope and healing process, is not one intended to be a substitute for any ongoing litigation that victims have a right to decide and choose what means by which they want their voices to be heard, and that the board is going to support those choices,” Limtiaco stated.

Limtiaco says her Catholic faith will not affect her ability to be fair.

She adds, “I think given my experience and training and my background, being fair and objective and at the same time being victim sensitive in the work I've done before in the past and through my career, these are attributes, they're characteristics I take very, very seriously. The fact that I'm Catholic is not going to be any sort of impediment that would cause any disruption in the process.”

Remaining members of the board will be announced at a later date. If you are a victim of clergy sex abuse, you are urged to call 1-888-649-5288.

To watch Sunday's press conference in its entirety, visit our Facebook page.