Community helps at 7th EMC Food, Wine & Art Exhibit

Last week the community came out for the Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation's annual Food, Wine and Art Festival at the Cars Plus showroom in Maite. Now in its seventh year, the event brings together Guamanians from all walks of life to partake of custom dishes created by some of the island community's most distinguished chefs, artfully-paired wines, and expressive art pieces from familiar faces.

Nearly 30 original art was donated by members of the community, making for a successful evening of taking care of local families affected by cancer.