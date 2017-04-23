Alicia Limtiaco named chairwoman of Hope for Healing Guam

Former US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Alicia Limtiaco has been named as the chairwoman of the board of evaluators for Hope for Healing Guam. The non-profit organization is separate from the Archdiocese of Agana and was established earlier this month to address clergy sexual abuse claims.

Several rescusals have previously been declared from other officials due to conflicts with their faith. Limtiaco said that she is Catholic, but it will not impede her ability to lead the board.

Hope for Healing Guam indicated they've received dozens of calls and inquiries - the hotline to call is you have a concern or claim is 1-888-649-5288.