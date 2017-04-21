Man admits he said he would "kill" at school while intoxicated

An irate parent is behind bars for terroristic conduct. 44-year-old Junior Jally allegedly threatened a staffer at Agueda Johnston Middle School earlier this week stating, "I'll come back and kill."

Court documents state Jally was looking for his daughters, who he believed were still on campus, but were not. Because some students were on campus for a basketball game, the school was placed on lockdown.

Jally later told police he was sorry and admitted to saying bad things, but couldn't remember because he was intoxicated.