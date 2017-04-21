Senator Nelson questions DOC leadership on safety procedures

Safety concerns at the Department of Corrections...

Senator Telena Nelson questioned prison leadership during a hearing this morning. The public safety committee chair called the hearing to find out what security steps are in place, especially after last month's attack at the Post 6 unit, which left detainee Justin Meno in the hospital.

“What is the protocol or procedures in place at the time you release inmates for recreation time, and what are the steps officers must take when opening the cell and allowing them to move down the hall?” Senator Nelson inquired.

DepCor Warden Alan Borja responded, “In the max housing, they just eat in their rooms and conduct fresh air outside in a controlled environment and it’s supervised. When you go to the medium level, the movement is less restrictive.”

Meno is now in stable condition at Guam Memorial Hospital. The prison and GPD's investigations into the incident are ongoing. Meantime, DepCor Director Tony Lamorena also told the senator they are moving forward to install more digital cameras within the units, and also will be issuing an emergency procurement to fix the prison's fire system.