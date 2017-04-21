More than a dozen people attend hearing for Calvo's tax return plan

Get the people their money. The governor's tax refund bill went up for a public hearing at Adelup Thursday night. More than a dozen people attended with some providing input on the measure. The bill would ultimately get tax refunds out to people much faster.

Lester Carlson with the governor's fiscal team said, "What we would like to be able to do with this financial tool and implement it to be able to take the timeframe from months to weeks."

Senators Jim Espaldon, Wil Castro and Tommy Morrison also attended the hearing. The bill is scheduled to go up for a vote during a special session on April 28.